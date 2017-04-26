'World's largest' Hooters to close in Las Vegas

Hooters and its prized hot wings are flying away from the Palms hotel-casino.

A spokesman for the Palms confirmed Tuesday that the restaurant, which billed itself as the "largest Hooters in the world," will close in the "coming weeks to make way for exciting new enhancements" planned for the property.

A closure date was not immediately announced.

The Hooters location at the Palms opened in September 2015, utilizing a space measuring more than 15,200 square feet.

