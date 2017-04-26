Man shot after punching ex-girlfriend in northeast Vegas

Metro at the scene of an early morning shooting investigation on April 26, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were dispatched to 3975 N. Nellis Blvd., near North Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 3:20 a.m. with a reported shooting at that location.

Metro said a woman awoke to being punched by her ex-boyfriend, when another man at the residence grabbed a handgun and shot the attacker three times.

The shooter left the scene prior to officers arrival, according to police, and the ex-boyfriend was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released any further information about the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.