Crash closes US 95 near Durango, person injured

A crash closed US 95 near Durango Drive Tuesday night. (LVACS) A crash closed US 95 near Durango Drive Tuesday night. (LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A crash closed US 95 near Durango Drive. At least one person was injured in the crash.

The crash was resorted to the Nevada Highway Patrol at 9:44 p.m.

