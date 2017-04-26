For the first time, sportsbooks offer bets on NFL Draft

The NFL Draft begins and Thursday and for the first time ever, Nevada sports books will be able to take wagers on the outcome. The Nevada Gaming Control Board cleared limited proposition bets on the draft. Several outlets decided to participate and have eight to ten options for people to bet on.

“The money has been trickling in, but we do expect it to pick up as we get closer to draft day,” Jay Kornegay of the Westgate Superbook said. “Of course when you wager on an event it always enhances it, and I think that everybody who has a vested interest in it will make it a little bit more exciting.”

While bets can’t be taken on where specific players are drafted, there are over/under types of propositions on everything from the number of Alabama players taken in the first round, to the number of running backs selected in round one.

Chuck Esposito from Sunset Station said the quarterback props are getting the most attention.

“There's so much intrigue with the props over or under three and a half quarterbacks in the first round,” Esposito said. “If you look at one mock it's got five guys going in the first round and if you look at the next there's two guys going in the first round. I think anytime we can increase our overall wagering menu, it gives something to our guests that they've been asking for and crave. I think it's great.”

All bets must be placed by the close of business on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.