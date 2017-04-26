Runnin' Rebels land 5-star recruit McCoy - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Runnin' Rebels land 5-star recruit McCoy

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Runnin' Rebels made a big splash Tuesday, landing Brandon McCoy, a 5-star recruit and 6-foot-11 center from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.

He chose UNLV over Oregon, Arizona and Michigan State. 

It is a verbal commitment, meaning head coach Marvin Menzies can't talk about him until he signs an official letter of intent. 

McCoy ranks 15th among seniors in the ESPN 100 list. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.