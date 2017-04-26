Runnin' Rebels land 5-star recruit McCoy

The Runnin' Rebels made a big splash Tuesday, landing Brandon McCoy, a 5-star recruit and 6-foot-11 center from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.

He chose UNLV over Oregon, Arizona and Michigan State.

It is a verbal commitment, meaning head coach Marvin Menzies can't talk about him until he signs an official letter of intent.

McCoy ranks 15th among seniors in the ESPN 100 list.

