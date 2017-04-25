Man uses MMA training to fight off burglars in home invasion

A couple burglars likely didn't expect a homeowner to pack a punch when they stepped into his family's home Sunday morning in west Las Vegas.

The man, who didn't want his name or face published for the sake of this story, said he carries a gun but didn't have it on him when he noticed two men had broken into his home. Part of the fight was caught on video with clear images showing one of the burglar's face.

He said his three-month-old and three-year-old children were asleep when all of a sudden one of them woke up and asked daddy to go downstairs to grab some milk. Then the man saw the burglars and started attacking from the staircase.

"I went to go jump, did a superman punch on the guy. I knocked him real good," the homeowner said. "I put my MMA training to use. It was a bad day for them."

Video from the front porch showed the two men scampering out of the house. The homeowner said he didn't mean to let them go, but he heard his fiance scream upstairs and he rushed back up to make sure there wasn't a third burglar.

"You can still see them kind of wobbly, falling down from all the hits," he said.

The thieves got away with a PlayStation, the man's wallet and some luggage.

After seeing the story on TV, another neighbor said he recognized one of the thief's pictures and said he ran into the suspect later that week.

"I was watching on TV, and I was like, 'Oh my God. That's our block,'" neighbor Joseph Aiello said. "Then we came out and I figured, we might as well let you know 'I've confronted the guy before.'"

Aiello said he routinely sees the suspect casing the neighborhood and peeking into car windows. On Monday, he said he caught the suspect in his backyard.

"They come into my house in the middle of the night, they're not getting out alive," he said, pointing to his gun. "That's for sure."

