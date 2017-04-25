PD: Body found near Boulder Highway may be of missing teen

Las Vegas Metro police said a four-year-old boy died, his mother suffered critical stab wounds, and the suspect, his father, died after a murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday.More >
The Clark County Coroner's office released the name of the child who was killed Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide.More >
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a home burglar in Globe who brutally beat a grandmother.More >
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
The Killers will perform a pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip as part of a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live.More >
A Utah man killed his wife aboard an Alaska cruise and told an acquaintance he did it because she would not stop laughing at him, the FBI said in documents released Thursday.More >
