PD: Body found near Boulder Highway may be of missing teen

Las Vegas Metro police said a body found next to a hiking trail just off of Boulder Highway on Tuesday was located near an area where a missing teen was last seen.

According to Metro, officers were called to the area of 3600 Boulder Hwy. at 3:32 p.m. They located a severely decomposing, "small-framed" body that was wrapped in plastic material and covered with small boulders.

According to police, the family members of Aaron Jones were canvassing the area, which was where the teen was last seen. Their search led them to a nearby desert area where they discovered the body.

Jones was officially reported missing on April 14 but was not seen since December 2016, according to police.

The boy's father, Paul D. Jones, is in jail on a child abuse charge, police said after the discovery. He was arrested on April 1. Police stated the man could be named a suspect in the death if the body was identified as his son.

Police did not immediately say whether the body belonged to Aaron Jones. The Clark County Coroner's Office was assigned to identify the body and the cause of death.

Police were still seeking clues in the case. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

