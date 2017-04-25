Stuck under semi-trailer, man suffers life-threatening injuries - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stuck under semi-trailer, man suffers life-threatening injuries at Sunset and Escondido

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man suffered life-threatening injuries his car got trapped beneath a semi-trailer at East Sunset Road and Escondido Street.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, officers responded to the area to extract 21-year-old Ronz Pascua of Las Vegas at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were shutdown in the area.

A witness told police the semi-truck was pulling two flatbed trailers and made a left turn from Escondido to Sunset when it was hit by a speeding Honda Accord. 

Pascua was transported to University Medical Center Trauma. The truck driver, 46-year-old Boyd Goodnight of Pocatello, Idaho, was not injured, remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

