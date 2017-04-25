Stuck under semi-trailer, man suffers life-threatening injuries at Sunset and Escondido

A man suffered life-threatening injuries his car got trapped beneath a semi-trailer at East Sunset Road and Escondido Street.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, officers responded to the area to extract 21-year-old Ronz Pascua of Las Vegas at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were shutdown in the area.

A witness told police the semi-truck was pulling two flatbed trailers and made a left turn from Escondido to Sunset when it was hit by a speeding Honda Accord.

Pascua was transported to University Medical Center Trauma. The truck driver, 46-year-old Boyd Goodnight of Pocatello, Idaho, was not injured, remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.