Body of missing Henderson woman found near her neighborhood

A 69-year-old woman who went missing after walking away from her Henderson home last week was found dead Monday, according to police.

Henderson Police Department confirmed finding the body of Iris Daniels in a side yard of a residence near her home in the area of Anthem Parkway and Atchley Drive. A homeowner informed police late Monday morning.

"That's something you don't anticipate," Pat Shepherd said. Shepherd is a member of the area community watch group to which the body was reported.

"The couple had gone out of town and they came and found the body," Shepherd said. "The man said he went to check his sprinkler or his watering system and found the body by the air conditioner."

Police confirmed the homeowners who found the body were on vacation when the ordeal took place.

The house where Daniels was located is less than half a mile away from where she lived.

Red Rock Search and Rescue looked for Daniels for two days. The group of volunteers cast a 1,000 yard radius. Daniels body was located within 500 yards of that radius, according to Henderson Police.

Police called off volunteer search efforts over the weekend when they learned Daniels likely walked away on her own accord.

Daniels went missing on Apr. 20 after her husband told police she walked away from their residence. Police noted the woman suffered from complications due to a recent stroke. After interviewing the husband and other family members, police learned Daniels' walked away by choice.

Officer Scott Williams, of Henderson PD, said they do not expect foul play as a factor in her death.

Daniels' cause and manner of death remain pending.

