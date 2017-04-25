JOBS: Hiring event set for 3 Las Vegas resort properties

A job fair set for April 28, 2017, will hire positions for the Tahiti Village, located just off Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Source: Soleil Management website)

Applicants at a resort job fair set for Friday could be offered positions on the spot, according to organizers.

The positions are for the Tahiti Village, Tahiti Resort, and Club de Soleil properties in the Las Vegas Valley.

The job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahiti Village at 7200 Las Vegas Blvd. S. inside the Kahiko Room.

Positions up for grabs include housekeeping, full- and part-time guest room attendants, full- and part-time house person, full- and part-time housekeeping utility porter, engineering maintenance, maintenance supervisor, pool supervisor, pool operator, upholster-refinisher technician, and maintenance technician.

Job seekers are being instructed to dress for success. They will fill out an application and engage in interviews with department managers.

Descriptions of the job roles can be found here.

