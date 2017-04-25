4-month-old shot east of Las Vegas Strip

A four-month-old girl was wounded by a gunshot that apparently went through a wall, Las Vegas Metro police said Tuesday.

According to police, a call of the incident came in at 11:07 a.m. in the 300 block of Harmon Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road.

The child was struck in the hand, police said. The baby was taken to Sunrise Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The news of the shooting had some neighbors say they were anxious to move away.

Walking back home from the store, neighbor Jonathan West said he didn't expect to find police cars and every news crew in town surrounding his complex.

"That's a one in a million shot right there," West said.

"(I'm) shocked that it was a baby, but a shooting? No, not shocked," he said. "That's pretty normal here to see shooting, especially around any type of bar or lower income area; you're going to see shootings."

Police said they aren't sure how the shooting happened, but they do have an idea where the bullet came from.

"Preliminary investigation shows that we believe the round came from somewhere other than inside the apartment," Kristine Buist, a Metro Police Lt. said. "It came from an unknown direction outside the apartment."

"You didn't keep the right precautions on, you didn't have a safety on the gun," West said. "It was fired because of irresponsibility."

"It worries me because it's sad," West said. "If something like this happens, I mean get your baby to the hospital as fast as you can and work really hard to get out of this neighborhood, because that's what we're doing."

The baby's parents were home during the shooting and the family rushed to the hospital along with their baby as the child recovered.

Police investigating shooting near Harmon & Kishner that injured a 4-month old baby. Baby shot in hand taken to Sunrise. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/nG1pUNh2c0 — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) April 25, 2017

Police did not make any immediate arrests in the case.

