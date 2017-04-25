2nd person dies after random stabbing spree in northeast Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police released on April 20, 2017 a booking photo of Richi Briones after his arrest. (Source: LVMPD)

A second person is dead as a result of a northeast Las Vegas stabbing spree that police believe happened at random last week.

In an arrest report, police identified one of the victims in the April 19 crime spree as Israel Schwarts. Police said he was stabbed from behind next to his work vehicle behind a sushi restaurant in the area of Lamb and Charleston boulevards.

Schwarts was sent to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, according to police.

However, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Schwarts, 52, died Monday. His cause and manner of death remained pending, as of Tuesday.

Police believe Schwarts and another man, Balente Gonzalez, were stabbed at separate locations by 32-year-old Richi Briones. In his arrest report, Briones indicated lacking sleep and fearing the "cartel was after him" the night before the stabbings. He also admitted to taking drugs.

Briones admitted to chasing after another person with a knife before the stabbing deaths. Briones denied involvement in the attacks of Gonzalez and Schwarts.

