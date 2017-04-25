Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz to headline Life is Beautiful

A Chicago rap star, a British rock trio, and an animated band with a cult following were all announced as the headliners for the fifth running of the Life is Beautiful festival.

The downtown Las Vegas music, arts, food, and learning event tapped Chance the Rapper, Muse, and the Gorillaz for the three-day fest, which is set for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

Pre-lineup early bird passes went on sale last Thursday, selling out in just hours.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. A special "advance" general admission and VIP passes start at $275 and $615, respectively.

On top of the announced headliners, the 2017 lineup boasts the following:

Lorde

blink-182

The xx

Kaskade

Wiz Khalifa

Pretty Lights

MGMT

Haim

2 Chainz

Zhu

Milky Chance

Two Door Cinema Club

Tycho

Capital Cities

Lil' Dicky

Tchami

Local Natives

Vince Staples

Sean Paul

Cage the Elephant

ScHoolboy Q

Zeds Dead

Slightly Stoopid

Pusha T

De La Soul

Dreamcar

Matoma

Big Gigantic

Russ

Troy Boi

Dualipa

Kiesza

Mura Masa

Deorro

RAC

Kyle

Broods

PVRIS

Goldroom

Sofi Tukker

Stick Figure

Tokimonsta

J Boog

Big Wild

They.

Coin

Ekali

Kali Uchis

Hayden James

Hippocampus

Frenship

Whethan

Sigrid

SG Lewis

Middle Kids

Circa Waves

Day Wave

Ella Vos

Wingtip

Bearson

The American Weather

Mondo Cozmo

Jacob Banks

Tennyson

Shy Girls

Viceroy

San Fermin

Superpoze

Cameron Calloway

The Rhyolite Sound

The lineup also boasts a featured speaking engagement with Bill Nye as well as a comedy showcase and support from Cirque Du Soleil.

To mark the official lineup announcement, Life is Beautiful turned to Facebook Live to feature a scripted video featuring Las Vegas legend Louie Anderson.

You can get a full view of the lineup at lifeisbeautiful.com.

