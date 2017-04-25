Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz to headline Life is Beautiful - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz to headline Life is Beautiful

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Chicago rap star, a British rock trio, and an animated band with a cult following were all announced as the headliners for the fifth running of the Life is Beautiful festival.

The downtown Las Vegas music, arts, food, and learning event tapped Chance the Rapper, Muse, and the Gorillaz for the three-day fest, which is set for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

Pre-lineup early bird passes went on sale last Thursday, selling out in just hours.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. A special "advance" general admission and VIP passes start at $275 and $615, respectively.

On top of the announced headliners, the 2017 lineup boasts the following:

  • Lorde
  • blink-182
  • The xx
  • Kaskade
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Pretty Lights
  • MGMT
  • Haim
  • 2 Chainz
  • Zhu
  • Milky Chance
  • Two Door Cinema Club
  • Tycho
  • Capital Cities
  • Lil' Dicky
  • Tchami
  • Local Natives
  • Vince Staples
  • Sean Paul
  • Cage the Elephant
  • ScHoolboy Q
  • Zeds Dead
  • Slightly Stoopid
  • Pusha T
  • De La Soul
  • Dreamcar
  • Matoma
  • Big Gigantic
  • Russ
  • Troy Boi
  • Dualipa
  • Kiesza
  • Mura Masa
  • Deorro
  • RAC
  • Kyle
  • Broods
  • PVRIS
  • Goldroom
  • Sofi Tukker
  • Stick Figure
  • Tokimonsta
  • J Boog
  • Big Wild
  • They.
  • Coin
  • Ekali
  • Kali Uchis
  • Hayden James
  • Hippocampus
  • Frenship
  • Whethan
  • Sigrid
  • SG Lewis
  • Middle Kids
  • Circa Waves
  • Day Wave
  • Ella Vos
  • Wingtip
  • Bearson
  • The American Weather
  • Mondo Cozmo
  • Jacob Banks
  • Tennyson
  • Shy Girls
  • Viceroy
  • San Fermin
  • Superpoze
  • Cameron Calloway
  • The Rhyolite Sound

The lineup also boasts a featured speaking engagement with Bill Nye as well as a comedy showcase and support from Cirque Du Soleil.

To mark the official lineup announcement, Life is Beautiful turned to Facebook Live to feature a scripted video featuring Las Vegas legend Louie Anderson.

You can get a full view of the lineup at lifeisbeautiful.com.

