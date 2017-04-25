NV lawmakers advance daycare tax credit with steep startup cost

Nevada Democrats are advancing a bill to give businesses a break on payroll taxes if they help employees pay for child care.

Companies would get a discount off their annual state taxes for half the amount of aid they give each worker, up to $5,000.

State senators adopted changes to the bill Monday clarifying how that process would work.

State welfare and tax agencies estimate they would need an additional $6 million annually to hire 104 new employees to manage the program.

The Nevada Department of Taxation says there's no way to calculate how much the credits would cost the state's piggy bank in the future.

Lawmakers are racing to amend and pass bills out of their originating chamber before a midnight Tuesday deadline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.