Pedestrian killed in crash involving RTC bus in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was standing in the road with a shopping cart when he was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 2:37 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard near Lamb Boulevard.

Police said the bus was traveling north when it struck the male pedestrian who was standing in the right northbound travel lane with a shopping cart.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area of Las Vegas Boulevard between Lamb Boulevard and Walnut Road. It is closed in both directions.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the name of the victim.

His death marked the 43rd traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

The Regional Transportation Commission released a statement following the deadly crash, "We are deeply saddened by this morning's fatal accident that occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard near Lamb Boulevard. We extend our condolences to the victim's family as well as to the passengers and the driver who were aboard the bus. The RTC is committed to helping to ensure public safety, and we are working closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as it continues to investigate the incident."

