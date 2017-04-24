Officer accused of murdering fiance 6 days before the wedding

A local juvenile probation officer is facing murder charges after he was accused of stabbing his fiance to death and then trying to commit suicide Sunday.

Steven Miller, 46 was arrested for stabbing and killing Glenda Taylor.



Taylor's daughter, Erica Taylor, said she found out her mother died when she saw the suspect's name on the news. She said she had just seen her mother the day before.

"She was at my house talking to me, doing my makeup," Erica Taylor said. "She touched so many hearts."

Friends and family described Glenda Taylor as a positive and upbeat woman who was always smiling. They said she and her longtime boyfriend, Miller, were in love and she couldn't wait to marry him.

The wedding was scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 29.

"I was happy that they were together because she seemed like she was really in love," Erica Taylor said.

Glenda Taylor was reportedly in the process of moving out of the apartment she shared with Miller because she was so frustrated with his efforts to postpone or cancel the wedding.

"She doesn't really like negativity," Erica Taylor said. "But she would talk to me about some stuff that did happen with their relationship."

Police found Miller at the apartment complex with cuts on his hands and throat. They said he tried to kill himself, but failed.

Neighbors described hearing Miller praying and asking for forgiveness on the night of his fiance's death.

"He was well known. Community. Churches. Police department," Pamela Vaughn, a neighbor and friend of the couple said. "Everyone knows him."

Vaughn said Miller was always a gentleman and that she could tell the two loved each other deeply. She said he never saw him get angry or raise his voice. Monday, she called him a "coward."

A spokesman for Clark County said Miller has been a probation officer for almost 16 years and was still employed as of Monday.

