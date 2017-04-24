Searching for suspects, police release video of two who dropped off woman at hospital before death

Police are searching for two people who dropped off a woman at a hospital in critical condition. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a male and female who dropped off a woman at a hospital with critical injuries, shortly before her death.

Last week, the death of Ashley Elaine Wellito, 25, was called a homicide by police. The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to release her cause of death.

The coroner's office said it will take six to eight weeks for the cause of death to be known.

On Monday, Metro Police released a video of the male and female seen dropping Wellito off at MoutainView Hospital on Apr. 19.

Wellito was then transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are investigating her death and any possible events relating to it.

Meanwhile, Wellito's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the woman's funeral expenses. You can make a donation here.

