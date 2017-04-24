Searching for suspects, police release video of two who dropped off woman at hospital before death

A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.More >
A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.More >
A newborn was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after his teenage father abandoned him in a Northern California strip-mall parking lot, police said.More >
A newborn was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after his teenage father abandoned him in a Northern California strip-mall parking lot, police said.More >
Metro's Abuse and Neglect Unit is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child reported Wednesday afternoon in the southeast Valley.More >
Metro's Abuse and Neglect Unit is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child reported Wednesday afternoon in the southeast Valley.More >
A California teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister.More >
A California teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister.More >
The Killers will perform a pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip as part of a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live.More >
The Killers will perform a pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip as part of a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live.More >
A child killer was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3.5 years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state.More >
A child killer was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3.5 years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state.More >
Technology experts took over Las Vegas Boulevard this week as two major conferences brought thousands to the stripMore >
Technology experts took over Las Vegas Boulevard this week as two major conferences brought thousands to the strip.More >
A robbery suspect was arrested after a car-jacking where three were held hostage, according to Metro Police.More >
A robbery suspect was arrested after a car-jacking where three were held hostage, according to Metro Police.More >
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >