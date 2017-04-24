Infection sidelines Elton John from Las Vegas residency

Elton John performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on opening night of his new show, "The Million Dollar Piano," Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Las Vegas News Bureau, Brian Jones)

A rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection is sidelining Elton John for a slate of shows at Caesars Palace between Tuesday, April 25 and Friday, May 5.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the "Piano Man" contracted a "harmful and unusual bacterial infection" during a recent tour of South America. The company said John became "violently ill" during his return flight to his United Kingdom home from Chile.

John spent two nights in intensive care at the hospital before being released on Saturday, Caesars said. He was advised to rest at home. He is also expected to make a full recovery.

The rest time will keep him out for scheduled shows on the Las Vegas Strip on April 25, 26, 28 and 29, as well as May 1, 3, 4 and 5.

"I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well," said John in a statement.

People who hold tickets to the affected shows will be issued refunds. Those who paid with cash may present tickets at the original point of sale for a refund. Credit card purchasers will have a refund automatically credited to their account.

Elton John will end his Las Vegas residency inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May 2018.

