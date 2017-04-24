Las Vegas visitor hits $1 million jackpot at Flamingo casino

Veera Devabhaktineni holds his million-dollar winning six-card diamond royal flush along with his check for $1 million on April 15, 2017. (Source: Caesars Entertainment)

Let's call this the "Tax Day Miracle."

Caesars Entertainment announced Monday a winner of its table games-exclusive $1 million jackpot at the Flamingo hotel-casino on April 15.

According to the resort company, San Diego resident Veera Devabhaktineni hit a six-card Royal Flush in diamonds during a hand of Crazy 4 Poker. With a $5 side bet on the hand, Devabhaktineni hit the $1 million jackpot after an hour of play.

Caesars offers the static $1 million jackpot on all poker-based table games at its Las Vegas Strip casinos. The six-card Royal Flush pays out $1 million if the player's hand and a set of side cards make the hand in diamonds. For all other suits, players win $100,000. A $5 side bet for each hand makes a player eligible for the payout.

Last year, Caesars' table games promotion made eight players into millionaires.

