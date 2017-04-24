Kendrick Lamar bringing 'DAMN.' Tour to Las Vegas

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Twin Peaks stage at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco on August 8, 2015. (Matt Guillermo/FOX5)

The man responsible for the year's highest-selling album so far is bringing his tour to the T-Mobile Arena this summer.

Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. Tour is set for a Las Vegas stop on Saturday, August 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Rapper Travis Scott and producer-rapper D.R.A.M. were announced as supporting acts for the show.

A presale is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with appropriate access codes.

The Compton, CA, rapper, whose real name is Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, released his third full-length studio album DAMN. on April 14 to critical and commercial acclaim. Billboard reported Lamar's album boasted 353,000 traditional album sales in its first week, as well as 227,000 equivalent album streams in that same period. The combined units were good enough to claim the title of the highest-selling album in 2017 so far.

Lamar also turned out a headlining performance at Coachella over two weekends this month.

Lamar is no stranger to Las Vegas. He was tapped as a closing headliner for the Life is Beautiful festival in 2015. He has also booked performances at several spots on the Las Vegas Strip since his first album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, was released in 2012.

Tickets can be bought at AXS.com.

