Kendrick Lamar bringing 'DAMN.' Tour to Las Vegas

A California teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister.More >
A California teenager pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving after she lost control of her car while livestreaming on Instagram and recording a crash that killed her younger sister.More >
Around two hundred Allegiant Airlines passengers are stranded in Las Vegas. The airline canceled its flight to Oklahoma City and says there won't be another one until Thursday.More >
Around two hundred Allegiant Airlines passengers are stranded in Las Vegas. The airline canceled its flight to Oklahoma City and says there won't be another one until Thursday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were involved in an officer-involved shooting Monday night near North Las Vegas.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were involved in an officer-involved shooting Monday night near North Las Vegas.More >
A man from Kingman was arrested for child abuse after allegedly leaving his 10-year-old daughter in the desert on Saturday.More >
A man from Kingman was arrested for child abuse after allegedly leaving his 10-year-old daughter in the desert on Saturday.More >
Metro police said they are searching for several armed robbery suspects wanted in a 'takeover style' robbery at a Walmart Superstore in the southeast Valley.More >
Metro police said they are searching for several armed robbery suspects wanted in a 'takeover style' robbery at a Walmart Superstore in the southeast Valley.More >
Henderson Fire Department officials responded to a small plane crash just south of Henderson Executive Airport, off Volunteer Boulevard.More >
Henderson Fire Department officials responded to a small plane crash just south of Henderson Executive Airport, off Volunteer Boulevard.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >
Place Station, the casino that launched the Station Casino brand 41 years ago, is getting a major facelift, and the train has (literally) already left the station.More >
Place Station, the casino that launched the Station Casino brand 41 years ago, is getting a major facelift, and the train has (literally) already left the station.More >