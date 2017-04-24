Pedestrian hit by Metro vehicle identified by coroner

Police blocking traffic due to an auto-pedestrian crash on April 8, 2017. (LVACS)

A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a Las Vegas Metro police cruiser has been identified by the coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as 77-year-old Kathleen Dee Guy. She died from blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

According to police, Guy was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard on April 8 when she was struck by a cruiser.

The two officers traveling in the cruiser were not hurt, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department handled the investigation of the crash as part of standard procedures.

