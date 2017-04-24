Jury convicts 2, deadlocked on 4 in Bundy standoff in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Jury convicts 2, deadlocked on 4 in Bundy standoff in Nevada

The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5) The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A jury in Las Vegas has deadlocked on federal charges against four men in an armed standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.

The judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors couldn't reach verdicts on charges against Richard Lovelien, Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart. Earlier, the same jury convicted two others in the standoff.

Judge scheduled a new trial for June 26. That's the same day Bundy; his eldest sons, Ammon and Ryan Bundy; and two other defendants are scheduled for trial.

The split decision Monday came in the first trial in the standoff hailed as a victory by those who oppose federal control of vast stretches of land in the U.S. West. It had been seen as a preview for the case against the Bundys.

