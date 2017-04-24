Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Spring Mountain Road

Metro police blocking traffic on Spring Mountain Road after a fatal crash on April 20, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

A woman who was killed while crossing Spring Mountain Road has been identified by medical examiners.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Kelly Paylor died from blunt force injuries. The manner was ruled an accident.

Police said Paylor was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle on April 20.

The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit her did not show signs of impairment.

