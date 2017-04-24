Elevator motor to blame for smoke at Las Vegas casino

Fire officials have determined that an elevator motor was the source of smoke reported at Las Vegas' New York-New York Hotel and Casino.

The Clark County Fire Department had responded to the casino Sunday night to find smoke on the 33rd floor of the building, which was heaviest in the elevator lobby.

The department says there was no extension of fire to the structure.

No one was hurt and the elevator is now out of service.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.