Court date reset for man held in fatal knife attack in Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police released on April 20, 2017 a booking photo of Richi Briones after his arrest. (Source: LVMPD)

A defense attorney says he'll seek a mental health evaluation for a 32-year-old man accused of killing one person and badly wounding another in random stabbings in Las Vegas.

A judge on Monday reset Richi Orlando Briones' initial court appearance for Wednesday to give Briones court-appointed attorney, David Schieck, time to talk with him.

Briones refused to leave jail for court.

Police questioned Briones' mental health after three apparently random attacks last Wednesday east of downtown, and Briones' mother says he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Balente Gonzalez died after he was attacked at a convenience store, and a 52-year-old man was critically wounded in an attack in an alley nearby.

Another man escaped injury when Briones allegedly chased him with the knife, while making comments about drugs and cartels.

