Report: Las Vegas gas prices jump 8 cents in last month

The average price of gas in Las Vegas rose eight cents in the past month, according to AAA.

The car club reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded jumped to $2.68 a gallon, which was a two-cent hike from the week before.

A month ago, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.60 a gallon. On April 24, 2016, the average price was at $2.41 a gallon.

The national average of gas was reported Monday at $2.41. A month ago, U.S. drivers were paying an average of $2.29 a gallon.

"Gasoline prices saw another weekly lift, yet have begun to slow their ascent in recent days," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Since mid-February, average gasoline prices have risen 17 cents- a far cry from the 41 cent gain during the same time a year ago. While the annual spring spike remains subdued, prices do remain 28 cents higher than a year ago, though the gap has narrowed."

While the steady upswing may be cause for alarm, analysts add the summer blend of gasoline should remain on the low side.

"Overall, I would be surprised if we see the national average rise substantially more since the deadline for refiners to switch over to summer gasoline is nearly here," DeHaan said. "In addition, U.S. oil production numbers are up, keeping pressure on oil prices, while gasoline inventories remain very healthy. While we may see the national average rise to the low side of our previous predictions of $2.51-$2.83/gal for May, we're unlikely to see anything higher, which is certainly good news for motorists."

You can view the latest price of gasoline at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.