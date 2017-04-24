4 displaced after Las Vegas house fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

4 displaced after Las Vegas house fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on April 24, 2017. (CCFD) Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on April 24, 2017. (CCFD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Four people were displaced after a fire damaged a Las Vegas home Monday morning.

Crews responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. in the 3800 block of Calle De Benito, near Sandhill Road and Tropicana Avenue.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, arriving crews found a large amount of smoke coming from the garage of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 6:16 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported, the department said. However, two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damages were estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.