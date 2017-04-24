4 displaced after Las Vegas house fire

Four people were displaced after a fire damaged a Las Vegas home Monday morning.

Crews responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. in the 3800 block of Calle De Benito, near Sandhill Road and Tropicana Avenue.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, arriving crews found a large amount of smoke coming from the garage of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 6:16 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported, the department said. However, two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damages were estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.