CCDC inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday.

Las Vegas Metro police said the male inmate was found in his holding cell just before 10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Further details on the inmate’s death were not immediately released. However, police said Force Investigation Team detectives responded and are investigating.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will later release the identity and cause of death for the inmate.

