Possibly impaired driver hits pedestrian near downtown

Metro blocks off the intersection where a pedestrian was struck April 23, 2017 (Austin Turner/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the central Valley Sunday night.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian near the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street around 8 p.m.

The driver may have been impaired at the time of the collision, according to police.

The condition of the victim and the driver are unknown at this time.

Police shut down the intersection pending the investigation of the crash.

