Clark Co. probation officer identified as suspect in domestic killing

A Clark County juvenile probation officer is the suspect of a domestic-related stabbing that left a woman dead Sunday morning.

Steven Daryl Miller was identified by a Clark County spokesperson, who confirmed Miller has been employed by the county for at least 15 years. Miller also serves as a coach for the Green Machine youth football league in Historic West Las Vegas, according to Erik Pappa, the spokesperson for the county.

Officers responded at about 11:45 a.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing. Las Vegas police are actively investigating the domestic-related homicide at 2221 W. Bonanza Rd., just east of Rancho Drive.

Authorities said the situation appeared to be domestic related with a man at the residence stabbing a female and then turning the knife on himself.

The woman died a short time later, according to police, while Miller was in critical condition.

Police said they were notified of the incident when a friend went to the apartment and found the two victims.

Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

Clark County has not released an official statement regarding the suspect.

