Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire near Smith's

Vehicle in flames near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard on April 23, 2017. (Joshua Wharram/Facebook)

Police and fire units responded to a vehicle fire reported in west Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Metro was dispatched to 6130 W. Tropicana Ave. at about 7:30 a.m. with a fire reported at that location.

Witnesses informed FOX5 that the fire involved a single vehicle parked at the Smith's grocery store parking lot.

Authorities haven't said what caused the fire, but black smoke could be seen blocks away according to witnesses at the scene.

No injuries have been officially reported in the incident.

