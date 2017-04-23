PD: Man fatally shot in vehicle, left at North Las Vegas street

Police believe a man was shot to death inside a car before being left at a North Las Vegas median Sunday morning.

According to North Las Vegas police, Jeffery Moore, 23, was arrested as a suspect in the death of a 32-year-old man, whose body was found in the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the victim, who was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Willie R. Parker, was in a vehicle with acquaintances and the suspect when he was shot. Parker was left on a median and his acquaintances did not remain at the scene.

Police developed Moore as a suspect who they later contacted in the 3600 block of Remington Grove Avenue, just off North Pecos Road. Moore was taken into custody without incident.

Moore was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on counts of murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within a vehicle, and destroying evidence.

Police were still seeking information on the case. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

