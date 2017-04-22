Senator Bernie Sanders, DNC chair visit Las Vegas

Former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is heading a tour set to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The senator is teaming up with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez for the "Come Together and Fight Back" tour.

The purpose of the nine-state event, including the Las Vegas visit, is to help build strong, grassroots movements and speak out for affordable healthcare, according to the event listing.

"At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and a shrinking middle class, we need a government which represents all Americans," said Sanders and Perez in a joint statement.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the COX pavilion, located at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

