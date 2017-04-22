PD: Shots fired inside Las Vegas tavern

Metro police are investigating an overnight call at a west Las Vegas tavern where multiple shots were fired Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the PKWY Tavern, located at 9820 W. Flamingo Rd., to a shots fired call at about 2 a.m.

Authorities said a man fired several shots in the air while inside the bar area of the business.

Police did not immediately disclose what caused the firing of the gun to happen, but reported no injuries in the incident.

Witnesses informed FOX5 that officers were not allowing anyone to leave the tavern during the on scene investigation.

Authorities are also investigating a similar situation that occurred at the Henderson PKWY location on April 18.

