'Love triangle gone wrong' results in 66-year-old's beating, couple's arrests

Jamie Olivas and Isaac Almaguer were arrested in connection to the beating of a 66-year-old woman. (LVMPD)

A “love triangle gone wrong” lead to the beating of a 66-year-old woman and the arrests of two others.

Sue Heflin said she was beaten “within inches of her life,” by a man with a metal bar.

Nearly two weeks after emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, her daughter wheeled her out.

"I’m scared to go home,” Heflin said.

Home was once her safe space, but it’s turned into a reminder of what happened.

"You answer your front door you don’t expect this. (I) won’t be answering my front door anymore,” she said.

The last time Sue answered the front door was on Apr. 9, when Isaac Almaguer knocked.

"They were looking for my grandson and I happened to be there."

Sue's grandson, Jordan Trevino, was in the house during the attack. Sue said she was trying to protect him by saying he wasn't there.

Almaguer had just gotten out of prison. While he was behind bars, Sue's grandson dated Almaguer's girlfriend, Jamie Olivas.

That day, Olivas drove Almaguer to Heflin's house.

"I’m as mad at (Olivas) and angry with her as I am (Almaguer)," Sue’s daughter, Rebecca Heflin said.

Almaguer took his anger out on Sue, she said, by hitting her in the head with a metal bar. He then got back in the car and Olivas drove off.

Sue’s husband, Richard Decamp said he found her laying beaten and bloody on the floor. He called police and family.

"I’m the luckiest man in the world. She’s still alive, that’s great," Decamp said.

"It hurts. It hurts because we almost lost her,” Rebecca Heflin said.

Doctors treated Sue for broken bones and head trauma.

“I can’t hear yet, I can’t smell,” Sue said.

But that’s not where the damage ended.

"Not only physically, (did this harm Sue). What’s it gonna do to her mental state? She’s never gonna feel safe."

Police arrested Almaguer and Olivas.

"(Almaguer) shouldn’t have gone out in the first place from prison. From what I understand, (he) should have stayed there," a relative of Sue's said. "(Almaguer) didn’t break her. He might have stopped her for a little while, and he might have stopped her from going home for a little while, but he hasn’t taken (her well being away) from her."

Almaguer was on probation when the attack happened. He is charged with battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm when the victim is an older person and burglary. Both he and Olivas were charged with conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon.

