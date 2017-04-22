Golden Knights practice facility ahead of schedule - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights practice facility ahead of schedule

Posted: Updated:
Written by Vince Sapienza, Reporter
The Golden Knights' practice facility is ahead of schedule. (FOX5) The Golden Knights' practice facility is ahead of schedule. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Friday was another milestone for the Vegas Golden Knights, but it wasn’t about hockey. Instead, it was a celebration of the hard work for those under the hard hats.

"Now, walking through it you can really start to feel, how it's going to look, the flow of the building. Right behind me is my future office, so I'm excited," GM of the Golden Knights practice facility, Brad Sholl said.

Construction crews installed the final beam into the building and Golden Knights staff and Clark County Commissioners commemorated the event by signing their names on the beam.

"We're more than halfway done, all the heavy lifting is done. Looks like we might even be ahead of schedule," President and CEO of Gillett Construction, Darren Gillett said.

"Absolutely amazing that they could do this, this fast. They've set a very aggressive timeline and managed to exceed the timeline the whole way through,"  Clark County Commissioner, Steve Sisolak said.

That efficient work turned into a Friday spread comprised of hot dogs and hamburgers ...  a small token for their efforts.

"Everyone has been absolutely fantastic and that's what this is for, to give them a chance to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labors," Golden Knights Vice President, Murray Craven said.

Staff said this might be just a ten-month project, but it’s also a lifetime connection to a professional franchise.

"They're going to feel a part of this building, (and) bring their kids. They're here for hopefully the rest of their lives. They'll always be able to say they built that place. It's neat," Sholl said.

"When they're building a sports facility, this is the kind of thing they're telling their kids and friends about: 'Hey I'm part of building that practice facility.' That's important to them. That's real important to them," Sisolak said.

"We're going at a break-neck pace and I fully anticipate, Aug., we'll be skating around here," Craven said.

