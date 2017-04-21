Semi-truck driver treated after truck catches fire on US 93

The driver of a semi-truck was taken to a hospital after the truck caught on fire on U.S. 93 Friday evening.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of Nevada Highway Patrol, the semi-truck was hauling cars when it caught on fire at mile marker 10 on northbound U.S. 93. The cars being hauled did not catch on fire.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to Henderson Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, Buratczuk said.

A travel lane is closed. It was unclear when it would reopen to traffic, Buratczuk said.

