3 sought by police after Las Vegas retail thefts

Police released surveillance images after three suspects were involved in thefts. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for three suspects in connection to three thefts at businesses in the Valley.

The incidents took place throughout April in shopping centers near South Las Vegas Boulevard and Interstate-215, as well as Sahara Avenue and Interstate 215, police said.

Police said in all three events, the suspects entered the stores during business hours, approached tables where merchandise was displayed, grabbed as many items as possible and ran to a vehicle parked nearby.

The three suspects were described by police as black males in their late teens or early 20's. They were all wearing hoodies with the hoods up.

The suspects were seen arriving and leaving in a newer silver Chevrolet four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

