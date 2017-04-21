Competency exam set for man held in Vegas bus shooting case

A judge will decide a man's competency to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and wounding of another man in a shooting on a double-decker transit bus on the Las Vegas Strip.

Rolando Cardenas' defense attorney, Will Ewing, didn't immediately respond Friday to messages about a local judge's decision on Tuesday to refer Cardenas to state court for a mental health evaluation.

Police say "mental issues" may have prompted the 55-year-old Cardenas to open fire with a handgun March 25 on the second level of the public bus.

Cardenas later told investigators he was unemployed and homeless, and he drew a handgun and fired because he felt threatened and wanted to scare a man who sat near him.

His competency hearing is set May 12.

