PD: Stabbing spree suspect Briones hit restrained inmate, tacks on additional battery charge

The man suspected of a stabbing spree in northeast Las Vegas that resulted in a convenience store customer's death now faces an additional battery charge after police said he hit a restrained inmate in the head during the booking process Wednesday.

Police said Briones was rebooked for one count of battery by a prisoner. The prisoner didn't appear to be injured.

Briones told police he had taken methamphetamines and lacked sleep the night before the crimes.

According to his arrest report, Richi Briones, 32, told police, after he was taken into custody Wednesday evening, that he was also paranoid and that "the cartel was coming for him." As detectives wrote, he claimed that "he thought the cartel had killed his family in California, Texas and Nevada."

Police suspected Briones in three incidents, one happening after another in three different areas of the northeast part of the city.

Police said the first of the related incidents happened at 9:29 a.m. when a person armed with a skinny, "Rambo-type" knife approached a man working on a vehicle. The man recognized the armed person as someone he had seen associated with a nearby apartment.

The man backed away as the armed person approached later accelerating as a chase ensued, police said. The man made his way to a convenience store where he contacted law enforcement. The victim told police he didn't see where the armed person took off thereafter.

A research of the associated apartment produced Briones' name. A photo lineup shown to the witness affirmed Briones as the person who chased him, the arrest report said.

Police later learned Briones tried to purchase a firearm at a sporting goods store in the area of Lamb and Charleston boulevards about six minutes after the chase call. Briones filled out a form with his true information but was denied a firearm due to his prior history. He left without incident.

At 10:13 a.m., police said Briones made his way to an alley area behind a neighboring sushi restaurant where he encountered a man at a work truck. Detectives stated Briones approached the man from behind and, without provocation, stabbed the person in his right side. The man was seen driving away in a minivan-type vehicle.

Thirty-six minutes later, at 10:49 a.m., Metro learned of another stabbing a mile north of the sushi restaurant. Police said a customer paying at the counter inside an AMPM convenience store was stabbed in the neck and right side. The assailant approached the victim, who was later identified as Balente Gonzalez, from behind and then fled off to a vehicle in a neighboring parking lot.

Gonzalez was rushed to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident that showed a person who matched Briones' description entering the business, stabbing the victim, and then leaving in a similar minivan that was seen at the sushi restaurant.

It would be more than six-and-a-half hours after the killing that Briones would be apprehended near a bus stop in front of Boulder Station hotel-casino. According to police, Briones had four folding knives on him. He also told detectives he left the van, which he borrowed, in a store parking lot after it ran out of gas.

The arrest report states Briones chased the first man because "he was a hit man for the cartel and had been inside his aunt's apartment." He initially denied being armed at that time, but later admitted to holding a knife.

Briones denied stabbing the other victims behind the sushi restaurant and inside the AMPM.

Briones was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and murder with a deadly weapon.

