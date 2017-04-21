Senior citizens rally for Raiders

A man celebrates holding a Raiders sign, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)

At Patt Burton's age, there is a lot to celebrate. But on Friday, Burton was celebrating one thing in particular.

"Woo hoo, put some pep in your step!", she said. "We are excited, we are super duper excited!".

Burton, isn't the only one super duper excited about the Raiders, and their upcoming move to Las Vegas. She served as the head cheerleader in a pep rally for the Raiders.

"Raiders, Raiders, silver and black! Welcome to Las Vegas, we got your back!" she chanted.

The Raiders rally was held at 'Nifty after Fifty,' a senior workout facility.

"People think football is for the young or middle-aged, but some of these people have been football fans forever," Mark Sandez said of his senior clients.

On Friday, these seniors worked out their excitement for the Raiders, a move many have been waiting to see for decades.

