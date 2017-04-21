Senior citizens rally for Raiders - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Senior citizens rally for Raiders

Posted: Updated:
A man celebrates holding a Raiders sign, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher) A man celebrates holding a Raiders sign, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

At Patt Burton's age, there is a lot to celebrate. But on Friday, Burton was celebrating one thing in particular. 

"Woo hoo, put some pep in your step!", she said. "We are excited, we are super duper excited!".

Burton, isn't the only one super duper excited about the Raiders, and their upcoming move to Las Vegas. She served as the head cheerleader in a pep rally for the Raiders.

"Raiders, Raiders, silver and black! Welcome to Las Vegas, we got your back!" she chanted. 

The Raiders rally was held at 'Nifty after Fifty,' a senior workout facility. 

"People think football is for the young or middle-aged, but some of these people have been football fans forever," Mark Sandez said of his senior clients. 

On Friday, these seniors worked out their excitement for the Raiders, a move many have been waiting to see for decades.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:38:08 GMT
    Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake in Minnesota. (Source: CNN)

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. 

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Ohio cheerleader accused of burying baby alive in backyard

    Ohio prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:49:59 GMT
    (FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.(FOX19 NOW/Michael Buckingham via AP). Brooke Skylar Richardson makes her first court appearance in Franklin Municipal Court in Franklin, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2017. Richardson is charged with reckless homicide in a baby's death.

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >

    An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.