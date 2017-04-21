Eastside Cannery buffet permanently shuts down

The logo for the Eastside Cannery is shown in an undated image. (FOX5/File)

Patrons of the Eastside Cannery will need to find a new buffet to dine at. A spokesperson for the property said the buffet permanently closed on Tuesday.

The spokesperson cited slow business as the reason for the closure, adding it did not make sense to continue operations at the restaurant.

Several other restaurants remain open on the property located near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue including Snaps, a 24-hour coffee shop.

The spokesperson did not say how many employees were impacted by the closure but said they are working with team members to identify other opportunities with Boyd Gaming.

