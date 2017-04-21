Police say missing Henderson woman "voluntarily" left home

Henderson Police said 69-year-old Iris Daniels "voluntarily" walked away from her home and remains missing since Thursday afternoon.

Sixty-nine-year-old Iris Daniels was reported missing by her husband after she walked away from her home. She was last seen by her husband in a nightgown near Anthem Parkway and Atchley Drive at about 4:00 p.m.

Police said Daniels recently had a stroke and has limited use of her left arm and leg, although police said she is capable of walking on her own.

Daniels was described as a white woman, about 5'8" tall, 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and gray slip on clogs. Police noted Daniels' hair is darker than in the photo that was provided.

Friday afternoon nearly 40 volunteers from Red Rock Search and Rescue joined police to help look for Daniels.

"We have a bike team so we can cover more ground quickly, we have teams on foot, we have teams knocking on neighbor’s doors to look in their backyards," John Peterson from Red Rock Search and Rescue said.

Searchers were not able to find Daniels by 9:00 p.m. Friday when they called off the search for the night. Peterson said because the neighborhood has so many houses, it’s more difficult to find Daniels.

“This particular case is very challenging it's like finding a needle in a haystack. When I'm looking at Google Earth maps, there were so many homes and streets it's amazing. It’s going to be a daunting process," Peterson said.

He said Red Rock Search and Rescue planned to continue their search efforts Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

