Clark Co. officially separates itself from 'sanctuary' designation

An undated photo shows the Las Vegas 'Welcome' sign, which is in Clark County, Nevada. (FOX5) An undated photo shows the Las Vegas 'Welcome' sign, which is in Clark County, Nevada. (FOX5)
In an attempt to clarify reports of its inclusion in lists of areas that protect immigrants, Clark County said in a statement Friday that it is not a "sanctuary county."

The county made the stance official after receiving a U.S. Department of Justice document asking it to comply with federal code pertaining to immigration law enforcement.

"As a body, [Clark County] has never expressed support for any movement that promotes the violation of any federal statute or regulation that provides federal agencies authority in the field of immigration law enforcement," the county stated. "To the contrary, our elected officials have taken an oath to uphold both state and federal laws."

Clark County expressed its stance seemingly in response to multiple reports and lists that have designated the area, which is home to the Las Vegas Strip, to those that aim to protect immigrants.

In contrary, the county explained a possible reason why that may be.

"Reports that include the County on lists of sanctuary locales are based, apparently, on concerns local law enforcement expressed over a particular ICE program that presented constitutional concerns. Our local law enforcement officials continue to work closely with ICE in a number of ways," the statement read.

The county also referred specifically to threats by the current White House administration to withhold federal funding from "sanctuary cities."

"The County remains mindful of its voluntarily undertaken obligations in various state and federal grant applicants to uphold all lawful federal statutes and regulations.  For this reason, we do not anticipate any budgetary impacts as a result of reduction in federal revenues, and continue to plan our budget preparations accordingly," the statement concluded.

