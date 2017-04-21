Vegas police probing death of woman who was dropped off at hospital

A GoFundMe page soliciting for donations to pay for Ashley Wellito's funeral displayed a photo apparently of the woman. (Source: GoFundMe)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are treating the death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital with "extensive injuries" as a homicide.

The death involved 25-year-old Ashley Elaine Wellito on Wednesday. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman but has yet to determine her cause of death.

The coroner's office said it will take six to eight weeks for the cause of death to be known.

Mike Rodriguez, of Metro police, said Wellito showed up with some extensive injuries at Mountain View Hospital during the morning of April 19. The woman was then transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are investigating her death and any possible events relating to it.

Meanwhile, Wellito's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the woman's funeral expenses.

