Vegas police probing death of woman who was dropped off at hospital

A GoFundMe page soliciting for donations to pay for Ashley Wellito's funeral displayed a photo apparently of the woman. (Source: GoFundMe) A GoFundMe page soliciting for donations to pay for Ashley Wellito's funeral displayed a photo apparently of the woman. (Source: GoFundMe)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are treating the death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital with "extensive injuries" as a homicide.

The death involved 25-year-old Ashley Elaine Wellito on Wednesday. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman but has yet to determine her cause of death.

The coroner's office said it will take six to eight weeks for the cause of death to be known.

Mike Rodriguez, of Metro police, said Wellito showed up with some extensive injuries at Mountain View Hospital during the morning of April 19. The woman was then transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are investigating her death and any possible events relating to it.

Meanwhile, Wellito's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the woman's funeral expenses. You can make a donation here.

  Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

  Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

