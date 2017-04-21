MLB commish eyes Las Vegas for possible relocation landing spot

Members of the Oakland Athletics watch from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 30, 2014, in Houston. The Astros won 8-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Pucks, pigskin, and possibly horsehide?

After getting nods from the NHL and NFL for professional teams, Las Vegas is reportedly being looked at for a possible Major League Baseball franchise.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged this week that suddenly sports-rich Las Vegas is being eyed as possible landing spots of either the Tampa Bay Rays or, unsurprisingly, the Oakland Athletics.

"If we were looking at relocation, Las Vegas would be on the list," Manfred told the Tribune.

Both American League franchises compete in venues that are seen as behind the times. Manfred explained possible struggles with funding new stadium projects in either market could push a move to Southern Nevada.

More pointedly, Manfred cited Florida state lawmakers' attempt to pass a bill banning public money from being used to build new sports venues. The measure failed.

Manfred also told the publication an expansion franchise for Las Vegas is possible, but he expressed a preference to see how the Oakland and Tampa situations shake out.

Of course, an Athletics-to-Vegas move would be seen as another blow to the City of Oakland, which could not form a feasible plan to build a stadium for the Raiders. The NFL franchise last month was given the green light to move to Las Vegas, with play in a brand new stadium eyed by 2020.

The Vegas Golden Knights, which is the NHL's latest expansion franchise, begin regular season play at T-Mobile Arena in October.

