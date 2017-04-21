Person wounded in shooting just off Rancho Drive

A person was taken into custody Friday after a fight and a shooting that left another person wounded just off Rancho Drive north of U.S. 95.

According to Mike Rodriguez, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call of the incident came in the at 10:45 a.m. outside the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services building in the 700 block of Belrose Street, which is just off Rancho.

Police said the shooting took place in a parking lot in the area.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. Rodriguez said the injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Police have a person in custody as a result of the shooting call. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.