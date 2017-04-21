Police search for suspect in east Las Vegas robbery

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at an east Las Vegas business in early April.

Officers said a man received an undisclosed amount of money from a store when he simulated that he had a gun during a robbery on April 6 at about 8 p.m.

Metro did not disclose the exact location of the occurrence, but said the incident happened in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Authorities described the wanted man as in his 20s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and a black hat.

Anyone with information on this incident were urged to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591.

