Police search for suspect in east Las Vegas robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police search for suspect in east Las Vegas robbery

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: LVMPD) (Courtesy: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at an east Las Vegas business in early April.

Officers said a man received an undisclosed amount of money from a store when he simulated that he had a gun during a robbery on April 6 at about 8 p.m.

Metro did not disclose the exact location of the occurrence, but said the incident happened in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Authorities described the wanted man as in his 20s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and a black hat.

Anyone with information on this incident were urged to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Report: Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:49:11 GMT
    Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

    Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >

  • Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Police seize $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:05:17 GMT
    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle. (Source: Austin Police Department)

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >

    A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.