Pedestrian struck, killed on Spring Mountain Road

Metro police blocking traffic on Spring Mountain Road after a fatal crash on April 20, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) Metro police blocking traffic on Spring Mountain Road after a fatal crash on April 20, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Chinatown Plaza Thursday night. 

Metro police said a 57-year-old female was crossing the street at 10:30 p.m. on Spring Mountain Road, at Stober Boulevard, when a car collided with her.

The woman was outside of a marked crosswalk, according to officers, and passed away at the University Medical Center from her injuries sustained in the collision. 

Police said the 27-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the crash did not display any signs of impairment.

This was the 42nd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

